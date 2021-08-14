Victim, suspect named in fatal Washington Middle School shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Albuquerque Police held a press conference where they announced more details regarding the shooting that happened Friday at Washington Middle School. Officials say 13-year-old Juan Saucedo was arrested Friday afternoon following the shooting of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove. Hargrove was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police responded to Washington Middle School at 12:40 p.m. in reference to a child that had been shot. When officers arrived, they located Hargrove on the ground near the east side of the school.

Shortly after the shooting, Saucedo was detained by a campus police officer. Through multiple interviews, it was deemed Saucedo was the offender. The firearm used by Saucedo was confirmed to be brought from home.

He was arrested and charged with an open count of murder and the unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.