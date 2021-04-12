Victim shot in Santa Fe car theft; Police search for suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a car theft in Santa Fe that left one person injured due to gunfire on Monday. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the area of the NM 599 Rail Runner Station following a report of a male being shot.

After arriving at the scene, officers were notified the victim’s vehicle had been stolen by the suspect. The vehicle is described as a black 2020 Chrysler 300 sedan with a yellow New Mexico license plate that reads 145WSF.

Authorities say the vehicle is believed to have traveled southbound on I-25 after the incident. The victim, a 73-year-old male was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

Santa Fe Police report the case remains under active investigation. The public is asked to contact 911 immediately if the stolen black Chrysler 300 is seen. The community is urged not to attempt to approach the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265 or by calling 505-427-3710.