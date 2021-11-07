Victim of View Apartments shooting honored

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family are honoring the life of an 18-year-old killed in the Halloween night shooting at the View Apartments. Police say Lorenzo Roberts was shot at the apartment complex near the Sunport early Sunday morning and later died at the hospital.

At last check, one other person who was shot was in critical condition and a third person was reportedly hit by a car and injured while trying to leave the scene of the shooting. Police have not identified any suspects.

Five people were killed over Halloween weekend.