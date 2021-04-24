Victim of SW Albuquerque vehicular shooting dies from injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The victim of a Friday night shooting died Saturday. The suspect in the shooting, 22-year-old Ruben Sanchez, has now been charged with an open count of murder and shooting at a motor vehicle.

BCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting Friday night around 9:20 p.m. Officials say there were reports of 35-year-old Miguel Gonzales-Muñoz east on Bridge Boulevard near Old Coors when a man in another vehicle – later located and identified as Sanchez – fired several shots at Gonzales-Muñoz.

The victim was shot multiple times and crashed into the yard of a residence at 2313 Bridge. After being sent to a local hospital in critical condition, the victim later died from their injuries. Sanchez was initially charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

