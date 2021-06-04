Victim dies following Santa Fe motel shooting; investigation classified as homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting at a Santa Fe motel is now a homicide investigation. On Saturday, May 29, 2021, the Santa Fe Police Department was called to the Green Tree Inn and found 59-year-old Marty Little in the parking lot of the inn with at least one gunshot wound.

Marty Little (courtesy SFPD)

He was transported to a hospital where he died on Thursday, June 3. Santa Fe Police say 27-year-old Anthony Ortiz admitted to being involved in the shooting.

Ortiz was arrested on Tuesday, June 1 in Española where he was initially charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. Authorities say they’re now working with the District Attorney’s Office to up Ortiz’s charges to murder.

Following the shooting Ortiz also reportedly fled the scene in a stolen silver 201 Buick four-door sedan. Santa Fe Police report detectives learned Ortiz reportedly abandoned the vehicle in Albuquerque where it was recovered by the Albuquerque Police Department.

Detectives say they’re still investigating a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Luke Wakefield by calling 505-955-5406.