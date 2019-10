ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Developing news in the trial of an accused hitman for a Mexican cartel. Jamie Veleta was found guilty in the 2009 murder of Danny Baca.

Prosecutors said he shot Baca 22 times before burning his body and leaving it on Pajarito Mesa. Veleta was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.