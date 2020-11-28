Velarde man arrested in connection to Rio Arriba County homicide

ALCALDE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened on Thanksgiving day in Alcalde. Officials say NMSP officers responded to a call at the La Tiendita store on New Mexico State Road 68 Thursday morning.

According to a state police press release, when police arrived on scene they found the body of 58-year-old Thomas Derick Velarde with a gunshot wound to the head. Timothy Lopez, 53, who was still at the store, was determined to be the suspect in the shooting.

Lopez was arrested and taken into custody. He was booked into the Rio Arriba County detention Center and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.