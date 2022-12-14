LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Los Lunas are searching for a vehicle. Authorities suspect the vehicle was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
Los Lunas police said around 8:35 p.m. on Monday, they were called to an area around South Los Lentes Road and Lopez Road.
Authorities said a man was found dead with head trauma on the west side of the ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities alleged the man was hit by an off-road vehicle. Detectives are actively searching for an off-road vehicle with LED whip lights and a LED light bar. They believe the vehicle fled the scene traveling south on Los Lentes Road SE.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: New Mexico’s environment & safety watchdogs leave regulations, permits unchecked
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque mother accused of shooting her child in the foot pleads guilty to three counts of child abuse
- Trending: Tips to protect your delivers from ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season
- Crime: Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division Case Agent Detective Sergeant DeAnda at 505-839-56465. Anonymous tips can be reported through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOP IT” app for smartphones.