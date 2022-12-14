LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Los Lunas are searching for a vehicle. Authorities suspect the vehicle was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Los Lunas police said around 8:35 p.m. on Monday, they were called to an area around South Los Lentes Road and Lopez Road.

Authorities said a man was found dead with head trauma on the west side of the ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities alleged the man was hit by an off-road vehicle. Detectives are actively searching for an off-road vehicle with LED whip lights and a LED light bar. They believe the vehicle fled the scene traveling south on Los Lentes Road SE.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Division Case Agent Detective Sergeant DeAnda at 505-839-56465. Anonymous tips can be reported through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOP IT” app for smartphones.