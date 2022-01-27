GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men were arrested last week after New Mexico State Police discovered a large amount of drugs while searching a commercial motor vehicle at the Gallup Port of Entry. NMSP reports that on Jan. 21, 2022, around 7:57 a.m. a State Police officer conducted a safety inspection on a 2012 Volvo commercial motor vehicle.

Police state that as the officer conducted the inspection they saw 17 black duffel bags, three cardboard boxes, two plastic totes, and a trash bag in the vehicle’s cab and trailer. The officer reportedly smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from the trailer as well.

NMSP officers discovered 489.5 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 23.5 pounds of cocaine, 28.5 pounds of THC edibles, and one pound of psychedelic mushrooms that were concealed inside the bags, boxes, and totes. Authorities also seized two handguns that were allegedly found inside the cab of the vehicle.

The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Ammon Johnson of Laplace, Louisiana, and his passenger 46-year-old Terrance Colin Hicks Jr. of Houston, Texas were arrested and booked into the McKinley Adult Detention Center. Both men are facing felony drug trafficking charges while Hicks Jr. is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.



