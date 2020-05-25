Vehicle flees after firing shots toward APD officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that a multi-agency task force is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

APD reports that officers responded to a report of a loud television at on the 5400 block of Phoenix NE just before midnight. As officers were about to leave the scene, police report that a black vehicle drove toward officers and an unknown suspect fired several shots toward officers.

No injuries were reported. APD says that officers fired multiple shots in response.

The vehicle fled the scene and has not been located. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

