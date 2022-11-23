ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that happened in the northeast part of town Wednesday. Officers originally responded around 11:00 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crashing into a home in the area of San Pedro Blvd. and Copper Ave. San Pedro is currently closed in both directions between Nambe and Domingo roads.
Police found a man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene. This story is developing and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.