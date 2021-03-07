VCSO seeking multiple suspects in homicide of 11-year-old

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for multiple suspects in connection with the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Valencia County. VCSO deputies are calling this a “violent homicide” and say the boy was shot and killed in front of his mother and a sibling. Officials say the boy was not the intended target.

A spokesperson says investigators finished processing the scene around 4 p.m. Sunday, more than 24 hours after deputies found the body of the boy in the front yard of a property off Carmel, near Brazaro Boulevard. The neighborhood is just west of Los Lunas.

The U.S. Marshals agency has authorized up to a $15,000 reward for info leading to the capture of the suspects in connection with the slaying of the boy. The VCSO is the lead investigators of the case and are getting help from state police.