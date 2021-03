LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a violent homicide in Los Lunas. Officials say the homicide is involving an 11-year-old boy in Monterey Park.

Detectives with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the violent homicide of an 11-year-old boy in Monterey Park. The boy was killed at about 4 p.m. on Carmel Road near Brazaro Boulevard. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/TI0M6sDgHO — VC News-Bulletin (@VCNewsBulletin) March 7, 2021

The homicide happened around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Carmel Road near Brazaro Boulevard. Officials with VCSO say that there have leads on suspects but they are currently outstanding. News 13 is currently sending reporters to the scene. New details will be provided as they become available.