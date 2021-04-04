Vandals pour gas on field, super glue locks at Eldorado baseball field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque high school baseball field was found vandalized Saturday morning. The head coach says it could be unusable for a month.

“All the locks had been shoved full with super glue. They got to the back, got our maintenance hose out and flooded home plate, poured about a hundred pounds of gravel on the infield dirt and infield grass. Maybe the worst part is the gasoline that they spread across – I’m going to say five gallons or so – across the infield grass,” said Eldorado baseball Coach Reid Figiel.

Figiel says he showed up to the field for practice Saturday morning to find the damage and assumes it happened sometime between 4 and 8:30 a.m. He said he doesn’t have pictures or video of the destruction because the players cleaned the field, but that APS police will be reviewing the surveillance footage.

The coach says the district will evaluate the field on Monday and determine if they have to re-sod the infield because of the gasoline. If so, they won’t be able to practice or have home games there for a month.

“I’m just hoping our kids get all 20 games,” Coach Figiel said. He says in the meantime, all but one of the locks have been replaced and they can practice on a nearby grass area.