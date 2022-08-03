LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County is reporting an increase in vandalism at county parks. Officials have been forced to close public restrooms due to hand dryers and sinks being torn off of walls. Two playground slides have been destroyed and basketball court backboards damaged. There’s also been a big increase in graffiti.

Officials say the cost to repair is in the tens of thousands of dollars. “We are actively pursuing ways to catch these vandals. We have camera systems without Los Alamos and White Rock and hopefully, if we catch them on the camera system, we’ll be able to identify those individuals,” said Wendy Parker, Parks Superintendent. The public is asked that if they see something, say something and to call the Los Alamos Police Department.