ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Ramos De Ruiz, the former spa owner that offered so-called “vampire facials,” was sentenced to three and a half years in prison Wednesday. She ran VIP Spa in 2018 and offered “vampire facials” – which draw a patients, then injects components of it into the patient’s face using micro-needles.

Ramos De Ruiz was busted running an illegal medical spa back in 2018. At least two of her patients who received the treatment were diagnosed with HIV. Her cosmetology and business licenses had long since expired. An investigation showed Ramos De Ruiz had done a good job at creating the illusion that she was properly trained in these practices, forging numerous certificates, and even a fake degree from the University of Phoenix.

In June, Ramos De Ruiz pleaded guilty to five counts of practicing medicine without a license. Wednesday, she received a three-and-a-half year sentence. She is also required to pay restitution to the victims, it is unclear how much that restitution would be.