LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – After only a day into her trial, a Valencia County woman charged with intentionally abusing her child to death is changing her plea. Kiria Milton will now plead guilty to one count of child abuse resulting in death. Milton was charged in 2021 after police said she called them saying she was “freaking out and had a dead baby in her room.”

When police arrived, they said Milton’s four-year-old son was hiding under the covers on his bed and the baby had been dead for hours with heavy bruising all over his head. A sentencing date has not been set but Milton is now facing up to life in prison.