VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and Rio Communities Police Department are investigating a homicide. The investigation is taking place on Horner St. near Rio Communities Blvd.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was an adult male. Two persons of interest have been detained for questioning. No other suspects are outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to call Valencia County Sheriff’s Office Central Dispatch at 505-865-2039.