LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said a carjacker managed to steal a vehicle Thursday afternoon. Details are limited but officials said deputies responded to a gunshot callout about 1:30 p.m. east of Manzano Expressway.

The gunshot was from a citizen who tried to stop the carjacking. No one was injured and the suspect got away with the vehicle. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.