Valencia County deputies look for leads in 2018 murder of teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies are searching for any information that will lead to an arrest in the shooting death of an Albuquerque teen. In 2018, 16-year-old Vanessa Ordonez was at a party at the Rio Grande when she was shot and killed.

Police now know there were about 100 people at the party and some of those people took video of what led up to the shooting. In August, police said that they do have a person of interest in the case but haven’t arrested anyone.

Officers are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Zilink at the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at 505-866-2410 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also anonymously submit videos and photos to P3tips.com.

Related Coverage: