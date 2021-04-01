Felony charges brought in Valencia County hay theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that a Valencia County Magistrate judge found probable cause that two commercial truck drivers committed embezzlement, fraud, and forgery. The court charged Leo Martinez and Robbie Proffitt with the theft of around $500,000 worth of bulk hay that the two were supposed to deliver to Pareo Farm, a family dairy farm in Valencia County.

Officials say the pair sold teh hay to another rancher in the area and billed Pareo Farm for delivery of the hay that was stolen from them. Martinez and Proffitt will stand trial in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court.