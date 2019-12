HURRICANE, Utah (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who once escaped from the Sandoval County jail is in trouble again.

Authorities in Hurricane, Utah, arrested Ryan Griffin last month for allegedly using stolen credit cards. In the summer of 2017, guards released Griffin by mistake after he stole the ID of a cellmate scheduled for release.

At his trial last year, Griffin’s defense argued his escape was actually the jail’s mistake. He was on probation when was arrested in Utah.