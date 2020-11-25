USPS investigators searching for man who robbed letter carrier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators are looking for the man who robbed a postal worker on Nov. 23. The USPS Inspection Service says Monday evening, a man driving a white, four-door sedan robbed the letter carrier on Laguna Niguel Drive; That’s near Louisiana and San Antonio.
Authorities say the man was about five-foot-four-inches tall, armed with a handgun, and wore a black face mask and black hoodie. The car also had white cloth or plastic over the passenger side window. If you know anything call the Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)
Reference Case No. 3246177.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the
arrest and conviction of the suspect.