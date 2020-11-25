USPS investigators searching for man who robbed letter carrier

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators are looking for the man who robbed a postal worker on Nov. 23. The USPS Inspection Service says Monday evening, a man driving a white, four-door sedan robbed the letter carrier on Laguna Niguel Drive; That’s near Louisiana and San Antonio.

Authorities say the man was about five-foot-four-inches tall, armed with a handgun, and wore a black face mask and black hoodie. The car also had white cloth or plastic over the passenger side window. If you know anything call the Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)

Reference Case No. 3246177.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the

arrest and conviction of the suspect.

USPS investigators are looking for man who robbed a letter carrier on Nov. 23, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The man was seen in this white, four-door sedan (Photo Courtesy of USPS Inspection Service)

Local Crime News