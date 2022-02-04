ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the armed robbery of a mail carrier last month. They say it happened along Zaltana and Eyota near Unser on Jan. 11 around 3 p.m.

Investigators are looking for two men and a woman and say they were armed. Police are also looking for the people who robbed a mail carrier near Louisiana and Copper on the 18th. They were driving a black Dodge Charger and were also armed.