NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced to life in prison. He was convicted of sex crimes against children.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jeffrey Biddle, 42, of Deming, pleaded guilty to producing/attempted production of child porn, receipt/attempted receipt of child porn, and enticement/attempted enticement of a minor.

Court records stated, in 2021, Biddle started talking to a minor through Facebook. At the time, Biddle was a registered sex offender. It said he started texting the minor and requested pornographic photos from the minor, asking for nude photos 24 times. Biddle reportedly sent nude photos of himself to the victim.

“This sentence was eminently fitting, given the abhorrent acts committed against innocent and vulnerable children,” said Special Agent Francisco B. Burrola, “This case demonstrates once again how producing child pornography and abuse can go hand-in-hand. For that reason, child exploitation investigations are a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations, and we will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to hold devious sexual predators accountable for their actions.”

In a previous plea agreement, he agreed to plead guilty to several counts of sexual penetration of a child under 13 in the first degree and criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 in the second degree. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for those crimes on December 5, 2022. Records claimed he admitted to molesting at least 11 children. Most of those children were under the age of five, including an 18-month-old.

“One child is too many. Eleven is unspeakable. Today, the Court imposed the only sentence which will ensure this serial child molester will never add another name to his terrible list,” said U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez, “This case highlights what is possible when local, state, and federal agencies team up to relentlessly pursue sexual predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable population.”

Now, he’s been sentenced to life in prison.