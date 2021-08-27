UPS employee charged with stealing from packages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UPS employee is accused of stealing cell phones from packages. The manager told Albuquerque Police that over the last two weeks, he noticed empty boxes that were supposed to be shipped out and learned Isiah Otero handled all of them.

A criminal complaint states when the manager confronted Otero about it, Otero admitted he took several iPhones. Otero also told police he would regularly open packages to see if they had valuable items and would seal up any that didn’t have something he wanted. He was taken into custody Friday morning on a larceny charge.

