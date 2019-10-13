Unruly store customer who head-butted officer released from custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who police say head-butted an officer, is back on the streets Sunday evening.

On Thursday afternoon, police responded to Batteries Plus Bulbs near San Mateo and Montgomery and found Nathaniel Avery. A criminal complaint says Avery refused to listen to officers, even head-butting one of them when he was being taken into custody. It’s unclear why.

Saturday, a judge ordered Avery’s release. Avery is charged with battery upon a peace officer. His next hearing is set for December.

