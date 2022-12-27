ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the attack on the UNM campus last month.

Investigators say Smith, Brandon Travis, and Elisha Upshaw got a friend, Mya Hill, to lure Peake to campus so they could jump him in retaliation for a fight at the UNM, NMSU football game in Las Cruces weeks earlier. Police say Travis and Peake then got into a shootout, leaving Travis dead and Peake shot in the leg.

Smith was released from custody as he awaits trial and is staying with his mother in Texas. No word on when his arraignment will be rescheduled.