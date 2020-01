ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico student from Saudi Arabia has been indicted on federal gun charges.

Hassan Alqahtani was arrested last month after investigators say he had a gun illegally and also created what looked like a hit list. Since Alqahtani is in the U.S. on a visa, he is prohibited from owning a gun.

Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and remains locked up until his trial. That trial has not yet been set.