UNM student facing federal gun charge will stay in custody until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A judge is keeping a University of New Mexico student accused of creating a hit list behind bars.

Hassan Alqahtani was arrested last week for illegally owning a gun. The Albuquerque Journal reports that a federal judge ruled on Tuesday because of domestic violence allegations and strong evidence that he violated gun laws, he will remain in custody.

The Saudi Arabian student is in the United States on a visa so he could not legally own a gun. Alqahtani’s lawyer says the firearm was found in the home he shares with his wife who is a U.S. citizen.

His trial date has not been set.