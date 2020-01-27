UNM student caught with guns in dorm will not serve jail time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico student who was caught with guns in his dorm room will not serve time in jail.

UNM Police found two handguns and a rifle in 21-year-old Steven Do’s room back in September. Instead of taking Do to trial for the misdemeanors, prosecutors agreed to an adjudication program. That’s for defendants with minimal criminal history who are willing to accept responsibility for their actions.

Do will have to complete a gun safety course and cannot touch a firearm over the next 180 days. If he does that, he will not have a conviction on his record.