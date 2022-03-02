ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Zimmerman Library. The suspect is described as a 40-year-old white man, about 6-foot-2 wearing wire-framed glasses, a black hat, a backpack, a blue jacket, tan pants, and brown shoes.

They say UNMPD chased him off-campus. If you have information, you’re asked to call the UNM police at 277-2241.