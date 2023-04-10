ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico police are trying to figure out who was shooting a pellet gun at people on campus. The shooting happened this weekend at a very popular spot – with the shooter perched atop a parking garage.

Maya Holder is a junior at UNM and said they get a lot of alerts for on-campus incidents. Holder said she takes the bus to campus and always walks near that same parking structure where the shooter was stationed. She said, even though she rarely walks along on campus, she wished there was more security.

“So typically I walk around with my boyfriend, and I rarely walk alone. It’s even scarier during the daytime,” said Holder. “Probably more security cameras, as well as more security, just so students would feel safer, like, walking around alone during the day and at night.”

According to UNM police, on Saturday, Apr. 8, they got a call around 2 p.m. of a victim who had been struck by what was described as an airsoft BB. The victim was walking in the plaza in front of the bookstore – the main entrance to campus.

“It was determined that two individuals were observed, one of them taking aim with what was described as an airsoft rifle, before entering a silver Tacoma-type truck with a camper shell leaving the area,” said Arturo Gonzalez, UNM Police Department Commander of Operations.

Marcel Valda is a senior at UNM and said he’s usually on campus on the weekends for study sessions. After hearing about this incident, he’s going to be aware of his surroundings.

“I mean right here, on this street, right next to the bookstore, it definitely feels like someone could’ve gotten injured or potentially hit a car window or something, and I feel like that is the main concern right now,” said Valda.

UNM police aren’t releasing the surveillance video, saying it’s part of an ongoing investigation.