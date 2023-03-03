ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM police arrested a man for breaking out of his handcuffs. They also said he gave them a fake name.

Michael Rivera was arrested after he was found inside a locked courtyard on Wednesday.

When approached by police, he gave them an ID out of Ohio. They said the ID didn’t match his appearance.

They handcuffed him, and while they were placing him in a cruiser, he escaped. Officers had t chase him on foot. He was eventually apprehended and charged with concealing his identity, evading police, and other charges.

Rivera also had an outstanding felony warrant on battery charges out of Sandoval County.