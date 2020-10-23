UNM issues alert following armed robbery near campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has issued a LoboAlert on Friday morning after an armed robbery near campus. According to the alert, the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Lomas around 7:15 a.m.

The advisory states that the suspect was a Hispanic male with short, dark hair, what appeared to a mustache, and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts that were possibly red with a white stripe. The suspect had prayer beads around his neck and also was wearing a hospital band around his wrist.

Authorities advise the male was armed with a black handgun and fled south towards the school campus. If you have any information regarding this incident or notice any suspicious behavior you are urged to call UNM PD at 277-2241.

