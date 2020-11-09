UNM baseball player murder suspect requests release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering a University of New Mexico baseball player is asking a judge to be let out of jail after getting COVID-19. Police say Darian Bashir shot and killed Jackson Weller outside a bar in Nob Hill last year. Bashir is set to go to trial next month but now he’s asking a judge to reconsider his release.

According to a motion, Bashir’s lawyers say he contracted COVID-19 last month in MDC and now he says “he is at high risk of death if not released and allowed to seek medical attention.”

