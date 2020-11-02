UFC fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones chases suspected burglar off driveway

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected burglar is lucky he got away after coming face-to-face with a professional UFC fighter. Jon “Bones” Jones posted a surveillance camera video on social media over the weekend showing him chasing after a suspected burglar.

The video shows a man in a hoodie walking up to Jones’ Albuquerque driveway ad poking around his cars. Moments later, Jones comes out of his garage with a gun, chasing the man away.

Jones says he ended up catching the guy. He wrote on social media, “Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to outrun them”.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss