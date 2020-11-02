UFC fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones chases suspected burglar off driveway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected burglar is lucky he got away after coming face-to-face with a professional UFC fighter. Jon “Bones” Jones posted a surveillance camera video on social media over the weekend showing him chasing after a suspected burglar.
The video shows a man in a hoodie walking up to Jones’ Albuquerque driveway ad poking around his cars. Moments later, Jones comes out of his garage with a gun, chasing the man away.
Jones says he ended up catching the guy. He wrote on social media, “Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to outrun them”.
