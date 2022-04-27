NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who burglarized the Lemitar Post Office and took mail. Officials say it happened between the hours of 8 pm. on April 20th and 8 a.m. on April 21st.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.