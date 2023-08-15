ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for violating his federal probation terms is accused of ramming into multiple law enforcement vehicles while trying to flee the Walmart parking lot on Menaul Boulevard NE and Carlisle Boulevard NE on Tuesday, the United States Marshals Service (USMS) confirmed.

Members of the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team sought to arrest Steven O’Neil, 39, who was on probation after being convicted of federal firearms violations. Deputies from the Bernalillo County Sherriff’s Office were called in to help pull O’Neil over near Carlisle Boulevard NE and Cutler Avenue NE around 1:30 p.m.

O’Neil pulled into the Walmart parking lot and then tried to flee, hitting law enforcement vehicles and one bystander’s vehicle in the process, according to USMS. O’Neil was later arrested and taken to the USMS cellblock to be processed and scheduled for an initial appearance.

The USMS said it is unknown if O’Neil will face any additional charges. Officials did also not give specific information about where and when O’Neil was taken into custody. Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or the USMS Tips App.