NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a slew of phone scams, the U.S. Marshals Service – District of New Mexico urges the public to report suspicious activity. Many phone-scam victims have reported getting calls from the Marshals Service’s Albuquerque phone number asking for personal information like their address, social security number, date of birth, and bank account numbers.

According to Jimmie Glisson, Deputy United States Marshal for the District of New Mexico, the scammers often claim they need to “clear up some confusion with mistaken identity.” Their tactics often sound credible and “they sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses,” says Glisson.

Important things to remember

U.S. Marshals or other law enforcement will never ask for credit/debit card information, gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose

Do not divulge any personal or financial information to unknown callers

Report suspected scam phone calls to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and/or to the Federal Trade Commission

You can remain anonymous when you report

For more information about the U.S. Marshals visit usmarshals.gov.