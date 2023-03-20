ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Marshals Service District of New Mexico is requesting help from the public to find a fugitive charged with multiple felonies in New Mexico. Samantha Dennae Shull, 34, is charged with homicide, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to her capture. They say they have multiple leads throughout southeastern New Mexico where Shull has associates.

Shull is a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is six feet tall and weighs around 215 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips online.