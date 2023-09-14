NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Marshals Service is warning against a possible phone scam. They say their New Mexico district is receiving reports of people believing they have received phone calls from the Marshalls and other law enforcement asking for personal information like addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, and bank account numbers.

Officials say people report their caller ID showing it was the U.S. Marshals Service-District of New Mexico-Albuquerque’s main phone number. The scammers would also have the person on the call explaining why they’re gathering personal information to clear up confusion with mistaken identity as in cases where the victim of the scam has a warrant and the caller wants to help the victim.

The victim is eventually transferred in the call to someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshal or another legitimate-sounding title, who then advises the victim that a warrant may be issued or already exists if they don’t comply.

The U.S. Marshals stress that they or other law enforcement will never ask for credit or debit card information, gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any reason. They ask that people not divulge any personal or financial information to unknown callers and should report suspected scam phone calls to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and/or the Federal Trade Commission. Reports can be made anonymously.