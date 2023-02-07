ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Marshals say they arrested a man Tuesday who started a fire in a home and then hid in a freezer. Officials say 41-year-old Donald Sanchez Matthews was wanted for a federal probation violation.

He was located at a home near La Cueva High School and, according to others in the home, was hiding in the attic. The southwest investigative fugitive team tried to make contact with him and was unable to do so.

Eventually, they saw smoke and exited the home. AFR was brought in and several hours later, Matthews was located hiding in a freezer. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution. U.S. Marshals say they did not use any device that could have started a fire.