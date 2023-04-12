ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United States Marshals arrested a man Tuesday in Albuquerque who was wanted for multiple felony warrants. Matthew Hunter 38, was wanted in Bernalillo County for a failure to appear-probation violation.

That case involved charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit at/from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence among other charges. He was also wanted on a Metropolitan Court warrant for aggravated battery and aggravated assault against a household member, criminal sexual penetration, and kidnapping among other charges.

Hunter was found at a home near Elizabeth Street SE and Acoma Road SE on Tuesday. SWAT was called and Hunter exited the home with an elderly resident. Hunter fled and eventually hid in a shed. He eventually left the shed and was arrested. According to officials, no force was used but Hunter was taken to the hospital for a previous medical complaint and released.