ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A felon who can’t seem to stay out of trouble is back behind bars. On Tuesday U.S. Marshals took Derek Foote into custody. Marshals say Foot was wanted for failing to turn himself in to Metropolitan Detention Center for a rape and kidnapping case.

People may remember Foote from his 2016 arrest when he randomly started shooting at his neighbors homes. Just months after getting out of prison Foote was found with an assault rifle. Then in October 2020 Foote was charged for a 2015 rape and kidnapping, but never turned himself in. Marshals say they found him at his home in Ventana Ranch.