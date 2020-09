U.S. Dept. of Justice provides update on Operation Legend federal charges

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: (R-L) Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf listen to U.S. President Donald Trump speak about ‘Operation Legend’ in the East Room of the White House July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. In an attempt to define himself as a ‘law and order’ president, Trump announced that he is expanding the Justice Department’s ‘Operation Legend’ program to Chicago and Albuquerque. Although local and state officials have declined the offer for help, U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to send agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help law enforcement in Illinois and New Mexico. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Justice has provided an update on federal charges resulting from Operation Legend. Since the operation’s launch in Kansas City, Missouri on July 8, through Monday, August 31, the department reports there have been over 2,000 arrests including 147 for homicide.

Additionally, there have been more than 544 firearms, seven kilos of fentanyl, 14 kilos of heroin, 12 kilos of cocaine, and 50 kilos of methamphetamine seized by authorities. The following is a breakdown of a total of 35 federal charges from Albuquerque:

15 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

14 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

6 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Operation Legend launched in Kansas City and was expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque on July 22 and to Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee on July 29. St. Louis and Memphis were added to the cities on August 6 and finally to Indianapolis on August 14.

The following federal charges are from the other cities involved in the operation:

Kansas City, MO.

99 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:

28 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

60 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

11 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Chicago, Ill.

103 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:

27 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

72 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

4 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Cleveland, OH.

54 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:

39 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

13 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

2 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Detroit, MI.

41 defendants have been charged with federal offenses:

17 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

21 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

3 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Milwaukee, WI.

15 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:

2 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

12 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

1 defendant has been charged with other violent crimes

St. Louis, MO.

89 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:

44 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

37 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

8 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Memphis, Tenn.

14 defendants have been charged with federal offenses:

3 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

8 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

3 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Indianapolis, Indiana

26 defendants have been charged with federal crimes:

10 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

12 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

4 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Operation Legend is named in honor of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot and killed while he slept on the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.

