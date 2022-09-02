NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two women charged with child abuse will remain behind bars until trial. Jamie Sena and Jayme Kushman are accused of chaining up and starving six children between the ages of five and 16 at their Texico home.

New Mexico State Police say they uncovered videos of the children being beaten and chained to their beds. Some of those videos were shown in court Friday. The state filed pretrial detention motions for both women and argued that both are dangerous considering the violent nature of the charges against them. “Given what we have seen over that period of time, the consistentness of it indicates an individual who is not going to follow what this court is going to order,” said Brian Scott Stover, Prosecutor.

Defense lawyers for both women argued they should be released considering their lack of criminal history. The court disagreed and ruled both will stay locked up until trial. Both are facing a long list of child abuse cases.