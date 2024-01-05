LEA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women were arrested and charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The Lea County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), deputies with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, and Security Threat Investigations Unit (STIU) officers with the correction facility conducted a joint operation to arrest the suspects after STIU became aware of the plot.

The individuals, 25-year-old Mirakel Carter and 30-year-old Aubrey Luna were arrested after they gave an undercover narcotics agent a package filled with drugs destined for prison on Thursday.

Specifically, the package contained approximately 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 215 grams of THC wax, and 14 sheets of paper soaked in an unknown substance, as well as $5,000 in case, according to the LCDTF. The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $3,300.

Carter and Luna are charged with possession with intent to traffic a controlled substance, conspiracy to wit possession with intent to traffic a controlled substance, bringing contraband into places of imprisonment, and conspiracy to wit bringing contraband into places of imprisonment.

LCDTF said the investigation is ongoing.