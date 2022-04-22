ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for two male suspects they say robbed an Albuquerque store. According to a Crime Stoppers press release, on April 10, 2022, the two men entered the AT&T store at Coors Blvd. and Tucson Rd. NW and robbed the store at gunpoint.
The release says the two men got away with several thousands of dollars. Witnesses said the two fled the scene in a black sedan. Police believe these men are the same ones that robbed the same store two weeks prior.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP or online.