GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested two violent felons in a warrant round-up operation. Now, 33-year-old David Cortez and 34-year-old Malorie Armendariz-Lopez are in custody.

The operation, which was held on Thursday, Jan. 11, aimed to arrest those with a violent criminal history, violent current warrant charges, and a history of resisting law enforcement. NMSP’s Crime Suppression Bureau worked with District 12 Uniformed State Police officers to complete the operation.

As a result of the combined effort, Cortez was arrested in Arenas Valley, and Armendariz-Lopez was arrested in Bayard. NMSP says, “Cortez had a violent history of being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery on a household member.” He also had outstanding warrants for three types of aggravated battery, property damage, and breaking and entering. Armendariz-Lopez had outstanding warrants for bribery of a public officer, aggravated DWI, and resisting an officer.

NMSP says they will “continue to work with State Police uniform districts across the state to ensure the safety of our communities by taking violent wanted offenders off our streets.”